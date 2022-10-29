St. Xavier defeats Fairfield 42-28 Friday night in a Division I first-round playoff game

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Next week will be Round 2 of Moeller versus St. Xavier. This time, it's in the Division I regional quarterfinal round.

St. Xavier defeated host Fairfield 42-28 in a first-round matchup Friday night in the WCPO 9 game of the week at Fairfield Alumni Stadium.

"I'm real proud of our kids," St. X coach Steve Specht said. "I think offensively they played really well. Defensively we made stops when we had to. They're (Fairfield) a real good football team."

The Bombers (4-7) advance to play Moeller (10-1) Nov. 4 at Shea Stadium in Norwood.

Moeller defeated Hamilton 39-14 on Friday night at Shea Stadium in the Crusaders' first-round matchup.

"Hey, everybody is 0-0 right?" Specht said. "We're excited about moving on. I know our kids are excited about the opportunity and what the heck, let's make it round two."

The Bombers overcame a slow start offensively and a 7-3 first-quarter deficit to lead 17-14 at halftime against Fairfield.

St. X went ahead 28-21 after junior running back Gage Patrick scored his second touchdown of the night and Jake Cengia's point-after attempt. The Bombers converted the points after recovering a Fairfield fumble.

Fairfield answered quickly as junior quarterback Talon Fisher scored on a 75-yard touchdown run to help tie the game at 28.

Sophomore quarterback Chase Herbstreit found junior Jack McClatchey for a 19-yard touchdown pass connection late in the third quarter to help give the Bombers a 35-28 lead.

Patrick scored again with 6:23 left in the fourth quarter as the Bombers led 42-28.

Herbstreit threw for 232 yards and a touchdown on the night.

"You saw some of the plays he made," Specht said. "He created at times. He missed a couple of throws. He will be the first to say. 'I've got to make those throws, coach.' He did well with his feet. I thought he had a command of the offense. We've got to make a couple throws a little bit earlier but he's just - a 15, 16-year-old sophomore. He's got a lot of football in front of him. He's going to be a heck of a player but I thought we protected him well tonight."

Specht credited the offensive line in the run and pass protection. He said the victory was a collective team effort.

Patrick had 110 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Senior Jamaal Sharp had four receptions for 109 yards. He also threw for a 44-yard TD pass to McClatchey second quarter.

Fairfield junior quarterback Talon Fisher had 19 carries for 204 yards and three TDs. He threw for 169 yards and a TD. Senior Mike Figgins had four receptions for 109 yards including a 75-yard TD reception in the second quarter.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter