St. Xavier 2026 LB Kobe Clapper gives a verbal commitment to play at Notre Dame

CINCINNATI — St. Xavier 2026 linebacker Kobe Clapper made a verbal commitment Friday to play football at the University of Notre Dame, according to St. X coach Steve Specht.

Clapper, three-star player by 247 Sports, had several other scholarship offers including Boston College, University of Cincinnati, Duke, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, West Virginia, Wisconsin and others, according to 247 Sports.

Clapper, a Division I first-team all-state player this past season, was the Greater Catholic League South division co-defensive player of the year in 2024. He had 105 tackles, including 4.5 sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries this past season for the Bombers (10-4).

"Kobe has played multiple positions for us; free safety, will linebacker, rush end," Specht said during the 2024 season. "He is a team-first guy willing to sacrifice personal statistics for what’s best for the team. Just an all-around gifted talent. I’m not sure he cares much about personal accolades. He’s a gifted athlete with a high football IQ. Practices the right way and leads by example."

Clapper, who is listed at 6 feet 2 and 215 pounds, is the 13th member of Notre Dame’s 2026 recruiting class, according to Eric Hansen of Inside ND Sports, which is part of the Rivals Network.

He is Ohio’s No. 14 player overall in the 2026 class by 247 Sports. He is the nation’s No. 22 linebacker in his class. Clapper is a four-star player by the 247 Sports Composite.

St. Xavier plays host to Lakota West in the season opener Aug. 22. It is the fifth consecutive year the Bombers and Firebirds have played each other in the season opener.

The NCAA early college football signing period is scheduled for December.

