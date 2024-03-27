Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

St. Xavier 2025 OL Tucker Kattus verbally commits to the University of Kentucky

Third Kattus sibling to make a pledge to the Southeastern Conference program
Tucker.png
St. Xavier High School
St. Xavier junior offensive lineman Tucker Kattus announced his verbal commitment Wednesday afternoon to the University of Kentucky.
Tucker.png
Posted at 4:20 PM, Mar 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-27 16:20:51-04

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — St. Xavier junior offensive lineman Tucker Kattus announced Wednesday afternoon his verbal commitment to the University of Kentucky.

"It means a lot," Kattus said Wednesday afternoon. "I'm going to a place that really wants me."

Kattus, who is listed at 6'5" and 305 pounds, is the second Cincinnati-area football player to announce a verbal commitment to UK in the 2025 class. Withrow junior wide receiver/running back Quintin Simmons announced his verbal commitment to UK in February.

Kattus, a Division I first-team all-state selection this past season, is the third sibling from his family to commit to the Southeastern Conference program. He visited Lexington this past weekend and made the decision to commit on Monday.

"My phone has been blowing up like crazy," Kattus said.

Kattus, the son of former Cincinnati Bengals tight end Eric Kattus, said it's a "dream come true" for all three brothers — Josh, Justin and Tucker — to be at the same college football program.

image (9).png
St. Xavier junior offensive lineman Tucker Kattus (left) with his brothers, University of Kentucky junior tight end Josh Kattus (center) and St. Xavier senior tight end/linebacker Justin Kattus during a campus visit in Lexington.

"It's awesome," Kattus said. "It makes it easier for our parents."

UK junior tight end Josh Kattus, a 2022 Moeller High School graduate, had eight receptions for 108 yards and two scores as a sophomore in 2023 for the Wildcats. He saw action in 11 games including three starts last season.

St. Xavier High School senior tight end/linebacker Justin Kattus announced in January that he accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity to play football at UK. Tucker Kattus said Justin is projected to be a fullback in college.

Tucker Kattus, a three-star player by 247 Sports, was a Greater Catholic League South division first-team player this past season for the Bombers. He plays left tackle for St. X and is projected to move to the interior at UK.

St. X (7-5 in 2023) opens this upcoming season at Lakota West (11-3) Aug. 23.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter

More high school sports news:
Cincinnati Public Schools Basketball All-Star Showcase set for Fifth Third Arena Former Taft High School boys basketball coach Mark Mitchell has died Dee Alexander named Ohio Division II girls basketball player of the year

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

3:18 PM, Mar 17, 2020
Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

5:18 PM, May 03, 2022
MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

1:22 PM, Oct 19, 2018

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.