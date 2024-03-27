St. Xavier 2025 OL Tucker Kattus verbally commits to the University of Kentucky

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — St. Xavier junior offensive lineman Tucker Kattus announced Wednesday afternoon his verbal commitment to the University of Kentucky.

"It means a lot," Kattus said Wednesday afternoon. "I'm going to a place that really wants me."

Kattus, who is listed at 6'5" and 305 pounds, is the second Cincinnati-area football player to announce a verbal commitment to UK in the 2025 class. Withrow junior wide receiver/running back Quintin Simmons announced his verbal commitment to UK in February.

Kattus, a Division I first-team all-state selection this past season, is the third sibling from his family to commit to the Southeastern Conference program. He visited Lexington this past weekend and made the decision to commit on Monday.

"My phone has been blowing up like crazy," Kattus said.

Kattus, the son of former Cincinnati Bengals tight end Eric Kattus, said it's a "dream come true" for all three brothers — Josh, Justin and Tucker — to be at the same college football program.

Provided St. Xavier junior offensive lineman Tucker Kattus (left) with his brothers, University of Kentucky junior tight end Josh Kattus (center) and St. Xavier senior tight end/linebacker Justin Kattus during a campus visit in Lexington.

"It's awesome," Kattus said. "It makes it easier for our parents."

UK junior tight end Josh Kattus, a 2022 Moeller High School graduate, had eight receptions for 108 yards and two scores as a sophomore in 2023 for the Wildcats. He saw action in 11 games including three starts last season.

St. Xavier High School senior tight end/linebacker Justin Kattus announced in January that he accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity to play football at UK. Tucker Kattus said Justin is projected to be a fullback in college.

Tucker Kattus, a three-star player by 247 Sports, was a Greater Catholic League South division first-team player this past season for the Bombers. He plays left tackle for St. X and is projected to move to the interior at UK.

St. X (7-5 in 2023) opens this upcoming season at Lakota West (11-3) Aug. 23.

