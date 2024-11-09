St. Ursula Academy wins the Division II girls volleyball state championship

FAIRBORN, Ohio — The St. Ursula Academy volleyball team is a state champion for the ninth time in its storied program history.

The Bulldogs rallied to defeat Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 23-25, 20-25, 25-17, 25-16, 15-9 in the Division II girls volleyball state final Saturday at Wright State University’s Nutter Center.

It is the first volleyball state championship for St. Ursula since being the Division I state champion in 2003. The Bulldogs have also been state champions in 2001, 1998, 1997, 1996, 1995, 1994 and 1993.

Anthony Wayne was ranked No. 1 in the season’s final Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association Division II state poll. St. Ursula was ranked No. 2 in that poll.

St. Ursula (23-4) defeated Wadsworth in a state semifinal Thursday night at Kettering Fairmont to advance to the state final.

On Saturday, St. Ursula was led by several players including Molly Creech, who had 30 kills and 20 digs, according to the statistics.

St. Ursula is one of three Greater Cincinnati girls volleyball teams in state finals at Wright State Saturday. Roger Bacon (Division IV) and Seton (Division I) are also competing for state championships.

The 50th annual Ohio High School Athletic Association girls volleyball state tournament began Thursday at four sites in the Dayton area.

The OHSAA had three divisions in girls volleyball from 1975-89 and four divisions from 1990-2023. Last February, the OHSAA announced that several sports would add divisions, including girls volleyball, which expanded to seven divisions.

