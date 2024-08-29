Watch Now
Several Tri-State schools push back Friday football game start times due to excessive heat

CINCINNATI — After six straight days of 90+ degree weather in the Tri-State, several local schools are pushing back their high school football start times.

WCPO's Mike Dyer first reported earlier this week that Lakota West vs. Hamilton will kick off at 8:07 p.m. due to anticipated heat. Harrison Athletic Director Mark Meibers also announced their game against East Central will start at 8 p.m. due to weather as well.

Princeton at Sycamore will now kick off at 7:30 p.m., Princeton AD Joe Roberts said. Taft AD Austin Gullet said their game against Chaminade Julienne will start at 8 p.m.

In Northern Kentucky, Friday's Highlands at Covington Catholic game will also be pushed back to 8 p.m.

WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team is forecasting another hot and humid day Friday, with a heat index close to 100 in the peak heat of the afternoon. There's also a chance for isolated storms in the late afternoon that should fade around sunset.

