Another heat advisory; SIXTH straight day of 90°+

Tuesday brought us a high of 97°, Wednesday was 96°, and today we will make it the sixth straight day of 90°+. The last two days were our warmest back-to-back days since July 17 & 18 of 2012.

9 FIRST WARNING: A Heat Advisory has been issued for a majority of the Tri-State as many areas will once again have a feel-like temperature over 100°. Make sure the hydrate and stay safe!#WCPO #CincyWX #OHwx pic.twitter.com/RBsRmJwHSV — Brandon Spinner WCPO (@wxSpinner89) August 29, 2024

We have another Heat Advisory again today for a majority of the Tri-State. While not everyone is “technically” in the advisory, treat it as you are. That is because feels-like temperatures will still be very hot wherever you are. Our high temperature this afternoon will climb up to 95°. The high humidity means we will have a feels like temperature of 98° to 103°. For another day we continue with an Air Quality Alert. It air quality affects you then you may want to limit your time outdoors today.

Areas of fog could great you for the start to the morning. Especially where we had rain on Wednesday. From there we will stay sunny for most of the day with a few afternoon clouds. While we will likely stay dry today, there is still a tiny chance that we see a storm or two develop late in the evening. That chance remains slim.

Overnight into Friday we will stay mostly clear to partly cloudy with lows back into the low 70s. Our low will be near 72° with a south wind at 3 to 5 mph.

We will pretty much hit copy and paste again on Friday with more of the heat and humidity. The actual high temperature project to be warmer than Thursday, at 96°, but the humidity will be slightly lower so we will feel closer to 100-degrees. There is another chance for storms later into the afternoon and evening, but the better chance will come in overnight into Saturday as a front moves through.

That slow moving cold front on Saturday means we will see rain chances a majority of the day. That does mean we will stay cooler! Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be into the mid 80s. Sunday looks great for the fireworks with Labor Day checking in with a high of 78°.

