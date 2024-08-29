Game of the Week: Covington Catholic and Highlands ready to renew their 'intense' rivalry Friday night

FORT THOMAS, Ky. — Highlands senior center and defensive lineman Torin Bryant doesn’t like to think about last year’s game against visiting Covington Catholic.

Bryant suffered a season-ending left knee injury near the end of the second quarter of that Week 2 contest last year in Fort Thomas. CovCath also rallied to defeat the Bluebirds in the rivalry game.

“Two bad memories in one – don’t want to relive that,” Bryant said before Tuesday’s practice.

After long snapping during punt coverage in that game, Bryant felt a brief moment of discomfort in his knee before walking off the field.

“I was ready to go back in but the trainers held me off and did some more examinations for it,” he said.

Bryant, who is the class president this year, learned the next day of the diagnosis while he was with friends on the team: A torn ACL. Ever since that late August night, he’s worked to have one final opportunity to play in the much-anticipated game his senior year.

Bryant and Highlands (1-0) visits CovCath (0-1) for an 8 p.m. scheduled kickoff Friday. There will also be a celebration for CovCath’s centennial with a skydiver delivering the game ball and a halftime video tribute on the new scoreboard.

The CovCath and Highlands game is a rivalry which dates back to 1968. Highlands leads the all-time series 50-27.

“It’s important to the players and the schools,” CovCath coach Eddie Eviston said. “They get excited about it.”

CovCath has won 10 of the past 11 games in the series. The Bluebirds’ most recent win came in 2022 at CovCath.

Each program knows the significance of Friday night.

“It’s going to be a blood bath,” Sphire said. “You know put it on as tight as you can buckle it up and let’s go play.”

Bryant is ready for an opportunity Friday night at one final CovCath-Highlands game. (CovCath is Class 4A and Highlands is Class 5A so the teams won’t meet in the postseason).

It’s been a long, challenging journey for Bryant's recovery. From seeing physical therapists to personal trainers to consistent visits to his doctor – Bryant has given his all to prepare for Friday night.

“I really want to show out this game because it’s my comeback game,” Bryant said. “In all honesty it’s been a year since I tore it, my ACL (anterior cruciate ligament). So it’s a game where I want to really show that I’m fully back and I’m ready to play.”

Highlands senior wide receiver and safety Adam Surrey said Bryant has an inspiration for the team.

“He talks to the team a lot,” Surrey said. “He hypes everyone up. He’s a great leader.”

That leadership will be needed Friday night. The "intense" rivalry game is known to have a loud atmosphere, physical play and a good amount of talking between the teams on the field.

“It’s rich in tradition,” Bryant said. “We don’t like each other. It’s hard to explain. I don’t know why we don’t like each other. I just know we don’t.”

Highlands won its season opener last week (17-7) over visiting Lexington Catholic. The Bluebirds’ defense was especially strong with two interceptions and senior defensive end Tommy Ferring’s three sacks.

“For an opening game I thought we tackled well in space,” Sphire said. “I thought we played with a high rate of tempo and intensity. You play hard you’ve got a good chance anytime you step out onto the field.”

CovCath wants to rebound after a 30-14 loss at Ryle last week. Senior linebacker Tate Kruer had 14 tackles (11 solo), a fumble recovery and an interception.

"Defensively, Tate did a really nice job," Eviston said.

The Colonels had a players-only meeting after the game and want to re-focus for this Friday night.

Eviston said the coaching staff has emphasized having all the players on the same page during a game and try to limit penalties and errors.

“We have to continue to work,” Eviston said. “That was the message.”

