Seton High School wins the Division I girls soccer state championship

Saints win the school's first state soccer title
OHSAA
The Seton soccer team defeated Strongsville 1-0 in the Division I state final Friday in Columbus. It is the first state soccer title for the Saints in program history.
Posted at 2:56 PM, Nov 11, 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Seton High School soccer team will return home as state champions Friday night.

The Saints defeated Strongsville 1-0 in a Division I state final at Lower.com Field in Columbus. It is the first state soccer championship for Seton in program history.

Senior Shannon Ott scored the lone goal at the 68:10 mark of the second period for the Saints Friday afternoon as a significant Seton crowd attended the game. Junior McKenzie Carle had the assist. Junior goalkeeper Riley Tarvin had seven saves.

The Saints (19-3-1) defeated Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 2-1 in double overtime Tuesday night at Centerville to advance to the program's first state final. Seton made its first state Final Four appearance in program history Tuesday night after it defeated Mount Notre Dame in the regional final Nov. 5.

In Division II, Waynesville (21-0) will play Copley (20-0-1) in the state final at 7 p.m. Friday in Columbus. Waynesville defeated Marietta 5-0 in a state semifinal Tuesday night. Waynesville is making its third state tournament appearance.

In Division III, Cincinnati Country Day School defeated Lynchburg-Clay 5-0 in a state semifinal. CCDS (18-5) plays Ottawa-Glandorf (20-1-2) in a state final at 4 p.m. Friday in Columbus.

CCDS is making its fifth appearance in the state final and the Nighthawks are trying to win the state championship for the first time since 2019.

