Turpin names Rob Stoll as its head football coach, pending board approval

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Rob Stoll is returning as Turpin's head football coach, pending board of education approval.

“I'm excited to be back without question, but this isn't about me returning to coaching,” Stoll said in a news release Friday. “It's about the players and helping them to achieve what they are capable of. My job is to help them become the best version of themselves, on and off the field."

Turpin athletic director Tony Hemmelgarn announced Friday morning that Stoll, a Turpin Hall of Famer and the school’s all-time winningest football coach, will lead the Spartans starting in the 2026 season.

“Coach Stoll is no stranger to Spartan football or our community and we are fired up to have him back on the sidelines leading our program,” Hemmelgarn wrote in a news release.

Stoll succeeds former Turpin head coach Bryan Walker, who stepped down from the position in early November after three seasons.

Turpin (5-6, 5-4 in Eastern Cincinnati Conference) earned the No. 12 seed in the region this past season. Turpin was the No. 16 seed in 2023.

Stoll, who teaches at Turpin, won 122 games as the Turpin head coach from 2002 to 2016. In 2016, the Spartans had an 11-1 record with a Division II regional semifinal playoff loss to eventual state champion La Salle.

Over the past 11 seasons of his first tenure, Stoll led the Spartans to a 102-28 record over that span with nine playoff appearances, six conference championships, six coach of the year awards and a state Final Four (2006).

Many graduates went on to play college football.

"His teams scored lots of points, were well prepared and tough as nails,” Hemmelgarn said. “Opponents knew they better bring their best to have a chance against the Spartans. I can't wait to see what he does with this young and hungry group of kids that we have returning in our program. The past meets the future. Exciting times on Bartels Road."

Stoll met with the team Friday morning. The program expects to have a parent night in January.

He and his wife, Kim, have three children. All three children are Turpin graduates.

