McNicholas High School girls volleyball team wins Division IV state championship

FAIRBORN, Ohio — The McNicholas High School girls volleyball team earned its first state championship in program history Saturday afternoon.

The Rockets defeated Delaware Buckeye Valley 25-10, 25-22, 25-15 to capture the Division IV state championship at Wright State University’s Nutter Center.

Junior Savanna Stacey had 12 kills, four service aces and four digs, according to the Ohio High School Athletic Association statistics. Senior Sarah Hutchinson had 10 kills and six block assists.

McNicholas completed its memorable season with a 27-2 record.

It is the program’s first state title in his second trip to the girls volleyball state final. McNicholas was a 2023 Division III state runner-up.

It was a special journey for McNicholas, which was the No. 1-ranked team in the Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association Division IV state poll.

The Rockets defeated Byesville Meadowbrook 25-15, 25-22, 25-14 in a state semifinal on Thursday at Wright State.

McNicholas is one of multiple Greater Cincinnati girls volleyball teams trying to earn state championships this weekend. Seton plays Loveland in a Division I state semifinal Saturday afternoon.

Mount Notre Dame plays in a Division II state semifinal Saturday afternoon.

Summit Country Day plays in a Division V state semifinal Saturday night.

The girls volleyball state finals conclude Sunday at Wright State.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter