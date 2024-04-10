Seton High School names Scott Smith as its new varsity basketball coach

CINCINNATI — Seton High School named Scott Smith Wednesday afternoon as its new varsity head basketball coach.

Smith was introduced to the basketball program Wednesday. He brings nearly 20 years of coaching experience to the position.

Smith succeeds Mark Lucas in the Seton coaching position.

“I am excited to be entrusted with the responsibilities of the Seton varsity head basketball coach,” Smith wrote in a statement. “I am passionate about basketball, eager to develop the long-term goals of the program and dedicated to helping the girls improve their individual skills while also fostering a team mentality. The positive momentum surrounding the Seton community is undeniable, and I am looking forward to adding to the momentum through the basketball program.”

Smith has been a varsity and junior varsity basketball coach at local high schools including Oak Hills, Harrison and most recently Mercy McAuley. He's also served as program coordinator and coach in the St. James White Oak basketball program for more than 15 years.

“We conducted a comprehensive search, and it became evident that Scott’s experience and expertise make him the best candidate for the position,” Seton athletic director Wendy Zureick Smith wrote in a statement. “We are excited to welcome him to the Seton High School athletic program.”

Seton earned a 13-11 record including 6-2 in the Girls Greater Catholic League this past season.

