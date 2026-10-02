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Scores for Week 7 of the Greater Cincinnati high school football season

Several key matchups as the postseason approaches later this month
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WCPO
The Greater Cincinnati high school football season has several key games to watch during Week 7.
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CINCINNATI — October football is here.

Greater Cincinnati high school football continues the stretch run of the regular season with several key Week 7 matchups to watch.

The WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week features Turpin (3-3) at Anderson (5-1) in the renewal of the Forest Hills School District rivalry.

Anderson, rated No. 1 in the Division II, Region 8 computer points standings, has won five consecutive games against Turpin. Turpin, tied with Kings for No. 12 in Region 8, is seeking its first win over Anderson since Oct. 18, 2019 (29-28 at Turpin).

Turpin, led by head coach Rob Stoll in his second stint with the Spartans, is also seeking its first win at Anderson since Oct. 14, 2016 (38-21).

In Division I, Region 4, a Greater Catholic League South division showdown will play at Welcome Stadium in Dayton. That’s where Moeller (4-2) plays host to Elder (5-1). If Moeller wins, the Crusaders capture the GCL South title outright.

The Greater Miami Conference has multiple games to watch including Lakota West (5-1) at Middletown (4-2). The Firebirds are No. 3 in Region 4 while the Middies are No. 8.

Princeton (5-0) plays host to Mason (2-4) as the Vikings celebrate the completion of the renovation of Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium at Pat Mancuso Field. Princeton is ranked No. 1 in Region 4.

Other games to watch include Northwest (6-0) playing host to Talawanda (5-1). Northwest has a 6-0 record for the first time since the 2013 season.

Summit Country Day (4-1) plays host to North College Hill (5-0) in a Miami Valley Conference Gray division showdown.

In Northern Kentucky, Covington Catholic (4-2) plays Highlands (5-1) in another excellent matchup to watch in that rivalry.

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WCPO 9 Sports Team
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Caleb Noe

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