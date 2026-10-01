'Really bright future' | Winton Woods senior Lual Aleu perseveres in football journey

FOREST PARK, Ohio — Winton Woods senior right tackle Lual Aleu smiles when he reflects on the time he was asked to play football by Warriors coach Chad Murphy.

“Every day me going home as an eighth grader — he used to just stop me,” Aleu said. “I don’t know about you, but when he talks, he kind of talks for a while, so then he just kind of like stopped me almost every day.”

Aleu’s brother encouraged Lual to try the sport. Lual played basketball since kindergarten or first grade, but he was willing to try football that summer before his freshman year. The rest is history.

“And he really just never looked back,” Murphy said. “Kind of fell in love with it. Kind of fell in love with the sport. Kind of fell in love with the grind.”

Fast forward nearly four years, and Aleu is one of the top high school football players in Greater Cincinnati. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound right tackle is verbally committed to the University of Missouri. Aleu had an estimated 30 options for college football, but he ultimately liked the fit with the Tigers.

“I think anybody recruiting in the Big Ten or SEC — if you’re going there — they think you could be a starter,” Murphy said. “And if you’re a starter in the SEC or Big Ten, they think you could be a pro. So obviously a lot of time between now and then — got a lot of work to do — but I think he’s got as much potential as anybody in the country.”

WATCH: A Winton Woods senior right tackle is excelling in a sport he just started to play as a freshman

Winton Woods offensive tackle Lual Aleu has a significant amount of potential

Murphy said Aleu has a high ceiling for his potential with a "really bright future."

Football has taught Aleu a lot during his high school football journey. It wasn’t always easy, though.

“When I first started, it was hard,” Aleu said. “As you know, I was a hooper all my life. Didn’t touch a pair of cleats until about eighth grade summer. Tried it out — it was hard. Wanted to quit many times, but then I just persevered through it.”

The countless days of early mornings and late evenings have paid off. Aleu has invested time on the field, in the weight room and elsewhere.

“It’s taught me that you’re going to face adversity no matter what you do,” Aleu said. “Where you’re from, all that. You’re going to go through adversity. You just got to push through it and see the light.”

Aleu, one of five siblings, is grateful for his family, including both parents, along with the Winton Woods coaches and teammates.

“When I think of Winton Woods football, it’s a great school if you want to get recruited, if you want to play high-level football — I feel like this is the spot,” Aleu said. “Especially if you want to be coached hard and all the work paying off on Friday night.”

Winton Woods (5-1) is No. 5 in the Division I, Region 4 computer points standings. The Warriors, who have won five consecutive games, play at Loveland (2-4) Friday night.

Aleu has enjoyed this win streak. He’s also trusted the process during his high school football career. Football continues to give so much each week.

“I like the brotherhood that it builds,” Aleu said. “The bonds. I feel like it shows what a person can do on the talent, with their talents alone.”

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