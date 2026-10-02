Anderson senior cornerback Ace Alston invited to the 2027 Navy All-American Bowl

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Anderson senior cornerback Ace Alston has been invited to the 2027 Navy All-American Bowl.
Alston, a four-star player by 247 Sports, is ranked the nation’s No. 10 cornerback in the 2027 class by the college recruiting evaluation website. Alston is verbally committed to Notre Dame.
WATCH: Anderson senior cornerback invited to 2027 Navy All-American Bowl
The Navy All-American Bowl will have a formal presentation ceremony starting at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 6 at Anderson High School. Alston is the only Ohio player listed on a roster (East or West) for the bowl game.
Alston, who participated in the Polynesian Bowl this past January, has 25 tackles (18 solo), two interceptions, two tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and four pass deflections this season for Anderson (5-1), which plays host to Turpin (3-3) at 7 p.m. Friday.
Alston also has seven punt returns for 125 yards and a touchdown. He also has a kickoff return and a reception on offense.
The Navy All-American Bowl is Jan. 9, 2027 in San Antonio, Texas. The game is scheduled to be televised on NBC.
Anderson, rated No. 1 in the Division II, Region 8 computer points standings, was the Division II state runner-up the past two seasons. Anderson hasn’t lost at home to an Eastern Cincinnati Conference opponent since Oct. 21, 2022.
Anderson is ranked No. 17 this season in Ohio by MaxPreps.