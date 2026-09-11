Cincinnati Country Day cancels Thursday's football game due to injuries

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Country Day School decided to cancel Thursday night’s scheduled high school football game against visiting Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy due to a number of injuries for the Nighthawks.

Cincinnati Country Day coach Jim Collins said five to six players couldn’t practice this week or play Thursday night due to injuries.

“We did not have have enough healthy bodies,” Collins said. “We had a lot of injuries.”

The Nighthawks (1-2), a Division VII, Region 28 program, had 14 players available for Thursday night, Collins said.

Western Hills, a Division I, Region 4 program, defeated the host Nighthawks 66-48 Sept. 4.

Collins said there are no guarantees, but he is “100% hoping” Cincinnati Country Day can play host to Clermont Northeastern (0-3) Sept. 18.

Some CCDS players are expected to return next week and Collins believes the Nighthawks will be able to play.

Cincinnati College Prep (3-0), a Division VI, Region 24 program, hopes the Lions benefit from the cancellation Thursday night.

Collins said there is no plan to reschedule the game as of the 8 o’clock hour Thursday night.

“They canceled on us,” CCPA coach Jeff Cargile said. “We’re seeking to have the game ruled as forfeit because they’re going to finish the rest of their season and we should be able to benefit from the games they will win. If not, then we should reschedule the game.”

CCPA is scheduled to play host to Dayton Meadowdale (1-2) Sept. 18 at Western Hills.

Week 4 of the high school football season kicked off Thursday night with a full slate of games on Friday.

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