Report: FC Cincinnati owners pursuing Louisville's NWSL team, possible relocation to Queen City

CINCINNATI — FC Cincinnati's ownership is allegedly attempting to bring Louisville's National Women's Soccer League team, Racing Louisville, to the Queen City, according to a report from ESPN's Jeff Kassouf.

According to the report, multiple sources have told ESPN that FC Cincinnati's ownership group has engaged with Racing Louisville about a potential sale and relocation.

FC Cincinnati also previously asked about purchasing the team in recent years, but sources cited personal relationships between ownership groups as an issue to the potential sale, per ESPN.

"FC Cincinnati's ownership and leadership remain deeply committed to the continued growth of women's soccer and will aggressively explore opportunities to expand our involvement," the club said in a statement to ESPN. "Cincinnati has proven to be a passionate soccer city, and we are excited by the possibilities to further support the women's game in our community. While there is nothing specific to comment on today, our commitment to advancing the sport remains strong."

ESPN's report comes after Cincinnati had an unsuccessful bid to bring a 2026 NWSL expansion team to the city. WNBA star Caitlin Clark was among the group attempting to bring the team to Cincinnati.

Recently, nearby Columbus was awarded a team for 2028.

Kassouf's report says that the Racing franchise is nearing a breaking point, with the club sitting second-last in average attendance, its spending is near the bottom of the league and its best player has asked to leave.

The club's ownership admitted they "will be forced to do something," Kassouf wrote.

Currently, Racing Louisville stands 13th in the league, with a 7-2-14 record so far for the 2026 season. They have been knocked out of playoff contention.