Scores for Week 3 of high school football in Ohio, Kentucky

CINCINNATI — It's Week 3 of the 2023 high school football season — and the heat is impacting several games.

The WCPO 9 Football Friday Game of the Week, Moeller vs. East Central, will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. in St. Leon, Indiana. It's the fourth consecutive season the two teams have met and undefeated East Central (2-0) is looking to keep that streaking going against Moeller (1-1).

Crews will also be at Dupont Manual vs. Taft, Lebanon vs. Anderson, West Clermont vs. Winton Woods, Springboro vs. Elder, Sayre vs. Ludlow, Cooper vs. Ryle, Milford vs. Loveland, Middletown vs. Sycamore and more.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter

Scores for tonight's games will be updated below. Watch WCPO 9 News at 11 p.m. for the latest highlights.