Scores for Week 10 of Ohio, NKY high school football

CINCINNATI — It's the last week of regular season football!

It's Week 10 of high school football in the Tri-State, and playoff spots are on the line.

The WCPO 9 Game of the Week is a showdown between Princeton (9-0) and Sycamore (5-4). Both of the teams are playoff bound, but Friday's game could give the Princeton Vikings their first outright Greater Miami Conference title since 1993.

If Sycamore pulls off the win, it would be the first time the Aviators have beaten Princeton since September 2019.

"We expect it to be a heck of a ballgame," Princeton coach Andre Parker told WCPO 9.

WCPO 9 will also have crews at multiple other Week 10 games, including Elder at La Salle, Anderson at Kings, Lakota West at Hamilton and more.

Scores for tonight's games will be updated below.