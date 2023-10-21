Ohio high school football playoff projections entering final day of regular season

CINCINNATI — The Ohio high school football postseason picture started to become clear Friday night across seven divisions in Greater Cincinnati.

Computer points analyst Joe Eitel, who helps the Ohio High School Athletic Association with its weekly football computer points ratings during the season, updated the playoff projections Friday night entering the final day of the regular season on Saturday.

Eitel's projections are considered unofficial until the Ohio High School Athletic Association posts its playoff qualifiers list Sunday.

The Ohio high school football playoffs begin Oct. 27.

All playoff rounds prior to the state finals will be held on Fridays for all seven divisions. The top eight seeds in each of the regions host first-round games.

These are the projections as of 10:30 p.m. Friday:

Division I

In Division I, Region 4, Milford (10-0) unofficially clinched the No. 1 seed after the Eagles defeated visiting Turpin 42-21. Milford earned the Eastern Cincinnati Conference title outright and its first 10-0 record in program history. The Milford football program dates back to at least 1909.

Milford, ranked No. 5 in the Associated Press Division I state poll, clinched its first outright league title since 1986. Friday's win was coach Tom Grippa's 225th career victory and 50th win while at Milford.

Princeton (10-0) unofficially clinched the No. 2 seed after it defeated Sycamore 42-7. The Vikings earned their first Greater Miami Conference outright title since 1993 and their first 10-0 record since 1991.

"I'm very, very proud of these young men," Princeton coach Andre Parker said.

Lakota West (8-2) appears to be at No. 3 after a 42-14 win over Hamilton (7-3).

St. Xavier (6-4), Moeller (6-4) and Hamilton (7-3) are projected to host first-round games. Elder (6-4) defeated La Salle 29-23 and could be hosting a first-round game.

Lebanon, Sycamore, Mason, Oak Hills, Springboro, Western Hills and Middletown have unofficially clinched playoff spots.

Fairfield also appears to be headed to the postseason after a win over Colerain.

West Clermont defeated Loveland 13-10 and appears to be in the playoffs. Mason defeated Lakota East 24-0.

Lakota East, Colerain and Walnut Hills appear to be mathematically eliminated, according to Eitel's projections.

Division II

In Division II, Region 8, Anderson (9-1) is projected to be the No. 1 seed after a win at Kings.

Troy (9-1), Withrow (9-1), Clayton Northmont (6-4), Winton Woods (7-3) and Harrison (7-3) have unofficially clinched playoff spots.

Harrison clinched the Southwest Ohio Conference title outright with a 55-0 win over Northwest. Withrow defeated Western Hills 61-0 as the Tigers clinched the Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference Red division title outright.

Loveland (5-5), Kings (5-5), La Salle (4-6) have unofficially clinched playoff spots.

Division III

In Division III, Region 12, Badin (10-0) defeated McNicholas and clinched the No. 1 seed. The Rams earned their fourth consecutive undefeated regular season. Badin clinched the Greater Catholic League Co-Ed division outright.

Mount Healthy (8-2), Wilmington, New Richmond and Western Brown appear to be in with the order to be determined. Goshen (3-7) is on the bubble.

Division IV

In Division IV, Region 16, Clinton-Massie clinched the No. 1 seed unofficially. Taft (8-2) appears to be from Nos. 2-5.

Indian Hill (8-2) defeated Taylor and the Braves are likely in the top six teams. Indian Hill clinched the Cincinnati Hills League title outright for the first time since 2015.

Wyoming (9-1) is projected to host a first-round game.

McNicholas (5-5), Reading (7-3) and Roger Bacon are likely in. Taylor (4-6) is on the bubble.

Division V

In Division V, Region 20, Purcell Marian is likely No. 4. Bethel-Tate (6-4) and Blanchester (7-3) are likely Nos. 7-9.

Madeira (5-5) and Middletown Madison are likely in. Mariemont (4-6) was on the bubble. Gamble Montessori (4-4) plays Saturday and could be in with a victory over Shroder.

Division VI

In Division VI, Region 24, Williamsburg (10-0) is unofficially the No. 1 seed. Cincinnati Country Day (10-0) is likely second or third.

Deer Park (3-7) is likely in.

Division VII

In Division VII, Region 28, Cincinnati College Prep and St. Bernard-Elmwood Place are likely in. Lockland was on the bubble.

How it works

Each region will qualify 16 teams to the playoffs for a total of 448 teams or 64 teams per division.

The regional semifinals, regional finals and state semifinals will be held at neutral locations.

The state finals are Nov. 30 to Dec. 2 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. The divisions and times will be announced later. This is the third year of a three-year contract between the OHSAA and Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The OHSAA is on record of saying it wants to continue the state football finals in Canton beyond this season.

Regional playoff game tickets

Tickets for regional playoff games (first four rounds) will go on sale every Monday with staggered start times. Division I and II go on sale at 10 a.m., Division III and IV go on sale at 11 a.m., and Division V, VI and VII go on sale at noon. All tickets are purchased at www.OHSAA.org/tickets.

