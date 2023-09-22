Watch Now
Schedules, scores for Week 6 of high school football

High school football scoreboard
Posted at 4:42 PM, Sep 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-22 16:42:08-04

CINCINNATI — It's that time of week again — Friday football in the fall (well, technically it's still summer until the autumnal equinox tomorrow morning).

The WCPO 9 Game of the Week is a showdown between undefeated Winton Woods and Anderson in a key Eastern Cincinnati Conference game. Winton Woods is No. 1 in the Division II, Region 8 computer points standings, while Anderson is No. 2.

"It's been a pretty competitive series over the years," Winton Woods coach Chad Murphy told WCPO earlier in the week. "From the FAVC (Fort Ancient Valley Conference) days to the ECC days now. We know they're a throw-it-around, score a lot of points team. We've battled with them the last couple years so we couldn't be more excited."

That's not the only game WCPO is covering tonight. Crews will be at Moeller vs. La Salle, Cooper vs. Highlands, Reading vs. Wyoming, Western Hills vs. Hughes, Lakota West vs. Sycamore and more.

Scores for tonight's games will be updated below. Watch WCPO 9 News at 11 p.m. for the latest highlights.

