Schedules, scores for Week 5 of the 2024 high school football season

WCPO
The OHSAA is considering a potential tweak to the football computer points playoff system for 2021.
CINCINNATI — Time flies! It's the midway point of the high school football regular season already — and we've got a classic rivalry as our WCPO 9 Game of the Week.

Moeller plays St. Xavier in a Greater Catholic league South opener for both teams. Both squads are 3-1 and in the top five in Region 4 this season.

Friday night will be the third time these teams will have played since Sept. 15, 2023. Moeller defeated host St. X 10-7 in the first round of the playoffs last season. Moeller leads the all-time series 46-24-1.

WCPO crews will be covering the following games tonight: Middletown vs. Lakota West, Bishop Fenwich vs. Mount Healthy, Anderson vs. Kings, McNicholas vs. Purcell Marian, Elder vs. St. Xavier (Louisville), Covington Catholic vs. Beechwood, Ludlow vs. Newport, Cooper vs. Great Crossing and more.

Scores for tonight's games will be updated below. Watch Friday Football tonight at 11:15 p.m. for the latest highlights.

