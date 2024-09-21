Moeller extends win streak over rival St. Xavier with 45-37 victory in WCPO 9 Game of the Week

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Moeller football team extended its win streak over St. Xavier to five games with a 45-37 win Friday night at Tom Ballaban Field at RDI Stadium.

Moeller, ranked No. 3 in the Division I, Region 4 computer points standings, is ranked No. 6 in the MaxPreps Ohio rankings. St. X is ranked No. 5 in the Division I, Region 4 and No. 7 in the MaxPreps rankings.

Friday night was the 72nd meeting between the storied programs. Moeller leads the all-time series, 47-24-1. This was the third time the teams played since Sept. 15, 2023. Moeller defeated host St. X 10-7 in the first round of the playoffs last season.

St. X hasn’t defeated Moeller since Sept. 17, 2021 (49-16).

Moeller junior QB Matt Ponatoski was 18 of 25 passing for 321 yards and 6 TDs tonight. Ponatoski is Moeller’s all-time leader in career passing yards (4,959) and career TD passes (50).

Entering Friday, Ponatoski threw for 4,638 yards in his career. He needed 288 yards passing to break Ross Oltorik’s school record for career passing yards (4,925 career passing yards). Oltorik is a 2007 graduate.

Moeller plays at La Salle Sept. 27. St. X plays at Elder next week.

