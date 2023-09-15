Schedules, scores for Week 5 of high school football

CINCINNATI — It's Week 5 of the 2023 high school football season!

The WCPO 9 Football Friday Game of the Week, Purcell Marian vs. Taft, kicks off at 7 p.m. This is the first year of their home-and-home agreement.

Taft is No. 3 in the Division IV, Region 16 computer points standings while Purcell Marian is No. 4 in Division V, Region 20.

This will be the fourth home in five weeks for Purcell Marian, which opened Staubach Stadium in August. It is the first on-campus football field in the school's 96-year history. The stadium is named after Pro Football Hall of Famer Roger Staubach, a 1960 Purcell High School graduate.

Crews will also be at Wyoming vs. Taylor, Princeton vs. Hamilton, Moeller vs. St. Xavier, Beechwood vs. Covington Catholic, Aiken vs. Wilmington, Kings vs. Milford, Sycamore vs. Oak Hills, Harrison vs. Clinton-Massie and more.

Scores for tonight's games will be updated below. Watch WCPO 9 News at 11 p.m. for the latest highlights.