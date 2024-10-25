Schedules, scores for Week 10 of high school football season, final regular-season week in Ohio

CINCINNATI — This high school football season is flying by! We're officially wrapping up the regular season in Ohio this week, while teams in Northern Kentucky also inch closer to the playoffs.

The WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week is a fight between Badin and McNicholas for the GCL Co-Ed title. While the postseason awaits both teams, both teams are focused on winning the championship.

McNicholas, winners of eight consecutive games, is trying to win its first GCL title since 2017 when it was the Central division winner. That season was also the most recent time the Rockets defeated the Rams.

Badin moved up to Division II this season and has won seven consecutive games since starting the campaign with an 0-2 record.

“We’re going to have to do everything we can just to compete with these guys,” McNicholas coach Mike Orlando said earlier in the week.

Our crews will be covering the game, in addition to several other important matchups throughout the Tri-State. We'll also have a separate story with playoff projections posted later tonight.

Here's a quick list of just some of the games we'll be at tonight: Mason vs. Lakota West, Little Miami vs. West Clermont, Indian Hill vs. Taylor, Deer Park vs. Madeira, Elder vs. La Salle, Oak Hills vs. Lakota East, Dixie Heights vs. Cooper, Simon Kenton vs. Ryle.

Scores for tonight's games will be updated below. You can get the latest highlights tonight during Friday Football, which starts at 11:15 p.m.