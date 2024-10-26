Latest Ohio high school football playoff projections as regular season concludes

CINCINNATI — The Ohio high school football postseason picture started to get in focus late Friday night across seven divisions in Greater Cincinnati.

Computer points analyst Joe Eitel, who helps the Ohio High School Athletic Association with its weekly football computer points ratings during the season, updated the latest playoff projections Friday night. The regular season concludes Saturday.

Eitel’s projections are considered unofficial until the OHSAA likely announces the playoff qualifiers either Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

The OHSAA said 448 schools — the top 16 in each region — will qualify for the playoffs. The Ohio high school football playoffs begin Nov. 1.

In Division I, Region 4, Moeller (9-1) is the unofficial No. 1 seed.

Lakota West (9-1) and Winton Woods (9-1) are possibilities at Nos. 2 or 3. Lakota West shut out Mason to clinch a share of the Greater Miami Conference title with Princeton (8-2) on Friday night.

Princeton is projected to be No. 4, while Hamilton (8-2) is No. 5. St. Xavier (7-3) is No. 6.

Lakota East (7-3), Elder (7-3) and West Clermont (7-3) are in the Nos. 7-9 range.

Mason (5-5) is No. 10. Milford is No. 11 while Oak Hills (4-6) is No. 12. Fairfield (2-8) is No. 13.

Little Miami (1-9), Walnut Hills (1-9) and Sycamore (1-9) are Nos. 14-16.

In Division II, Region 8, Anderson (10-0) is the No. 1 seed. La Salle (8-2) is No. 2, while Xenia (9-1) is No. 3. Badin (8-2) is fourth.

Several seeds are still being determined including Mount Healthy, Harrison and Kings.

Withrow is No. 10 and Aiken No. 12.

In Division III, Region 12

McNicholas (8-2) is projected at No. 5 or 6. Batavia is No. 7 or 8. Ross (4-6) can be from No. 12 to No. 15. Wilmington can be No. 10 or 11 or as low at 16th.

In Division IV, Region 16, Clinton-Massie (8-2) is No. 1. Wyoming (10-0) is No. 2.

Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (9-1) is No. 4 while Taft (8-2) is No. 5. Taylor (8-2) could be No. 6 or 7. Indian Hill (7-3) is No. 8 or 9.

New Richmond, Shroder and Roger Bacon are in, too.

In Division V, Region 20, Williamsburg (9-1) is likely hosting a first round game. Madeira (5-5) also clinched a playoff spot.

In Division VI, Region 24, Cincinnati Country Day (9-1) is No. 2. St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (8-2) is No. 5.

Miami Valley Christian Academy (4-6) and Purcell Marian have clinched playoff spots. Deer Park (4-6) is also in.

In Division VII, Cincinnati College Prep can be from Nos. 2-5. The Lions play host to Dayton Christian Saturday afternoon.

Lockland is projected to be No. 16.

All playoff rounds prior to the state finals will be held on Fridays for all seven divisions. The top eight seeds in each of the regions host first-round games.

There are 707 schools in the 11-player football computer ratings. The 72 largest schools are in Division I, while the remaining schools are divided equally in Divisions II through VII (approximately 106 schools in each division).

The regional semifinals, regional finals and state semifinals will be held at neutral locations.

The state finals are Dec. 5-7 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. The schedule:

Thursday, Dec. 5 – Division II at 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 6 – Division VII at 10:30 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 6 – Division III at 3 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 6 – Division I at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7 – Division VI at 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7 – Division V at 3 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7 – Division IV at 7:30 p.m.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter