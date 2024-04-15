Roger Bacon High School names Mike Noszka as its new boys basketball coach

ST. BERNARD, Ohio — Roger Bacon High School named Mike Noszka on Monday afternoon as its new boys basketball coach.

"Mike has been a proven winner for over 26 years as a varsity basketball coach," Roger Bacon athletic director Steve Rossi said in a release. Coach Noszka also has familiarity with the Cincinnati basketball landscape as he spent four seasons at St. Xavier High School."

Noszka succeeds Grayson Rhoades who was the Spartans coach the past two seasons. Roger Bacon had a 7-16 overall record, including 7-5 in the Miami Valley Conference this past season.

"Coach Noszka has over 330 wins as a high school basketball coach including multiple championships and a 2016 final four appearance," Rossi said. "Again, we are very excited to have Mike and his family join our school."

Noszka, the Greenfield McClain head coach this past season, was previously the St. Xavier head coach from April 2019 until March 2023.

"I am very excited to join the Roger Bacon family both on and off the court," Noszka said. "Roger Bacon has a proud championship basketball tradition. The goal will be to build on that tradition. I want to thank athletic director Steve Rossi, principal Tim McCoy and everyone involved in the hiring process for this great opportunity."

In April 2019, Noszka was named the fifth coach in nearly 70 years of the St. X basketball program.

Prior to his arrival at St. X, Noszka led Wilmington to the Division I state semifinals in 2016 with former University of Cincinnati guard Jarron Cumberland as its standout player. It was the first time Wilmington (27-2) made it to the state tournament since 1927.

Wilmington was a two-time district champion, five-time sectional champion and nine-time conference champion under Noszka.

Noszka coached in the 2015 Ohio-South All-Star Game and the 2016 Ohio-Kentucky All-Star Game. He was the 2016 Cincinnati Hall of Fame Ohio Coach of the Year among other coaching awards.

After attending Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh, Noszka furthered his education at Purdue University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in mathematics and science.

From 1993 to 1998, he was a mathematics teacher and assistant basketball coach at Winamac City Schools and Lincoln High School, both in Indiana. In 1998, he joined Wabash High School as the head basketball coach and mathematics teacher and became a coach and lecturer for Five-Star Basketball through Robert Morris College.

Noszka will lead a boys basketball camp this summer at Roger Bacon, too.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter