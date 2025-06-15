Lakota West baseball team concludes season as a Division I state semifinalist

CANTON, Ohio — The Lakota West baseball program won't soon forget its special journey to the state tournament this season.

Lewis Center Olentangy defeated the Firebirds 3-1 in a Division I state semifinal Saturday night at Thurman Munson Memorial Stadium in Canton.

Despite the result, the Firebirds (24-8) created a significant legacy for the program this spring.

"I'm proud of them," Lakota West coach Brad Gschwind said. "We'll talk more when we get on the bus. There is a whole whirlwind of emotions. The season ends. You wish you were playing one more day. But, these kids shouldn't hang their head – the season they put together."

The Firebirds were resilient Saturday just like all season.

The Firebirds trailed 2-0 through five innings but scored in the top of the sixth.

Lakota West flied out to deep left field with two runners on in the top of the seventh to conclude its attempt to rally.

"I'm just proud of our kids," Gschwind said. "They fought back. They did it all year. Five feet away from maybe taking the lead. Off the wall maybe it's a tied game. You never know. It's a what-if. That's baseball."

Lakota West had four hits for the game including from junior Kameron Gaalaas, senior Isaiah Meade-Moss, sophomore Parker Isaacs and junior Hudson Lehman, who also scored a run.

Gschwind said he will remember the enjoyable moments of this season.

"I'm happy for these kids," Gschwind said. "It's an awful lot of fun. Today didn't go our way but these kids have a lot to be proud of."

The Firebirds made their fourth trip to the state tournament in program history and their first state Final Four appearance since 2017.

Lakota West was one of three Greater Cincinnati teams in the state tournament this weekend in Northeast Ohio. Badin (Division III) and Indian Hill (Division IV) were also state semifinalists in their respective divisions.

The 97th annual state tournament concludes Sunday in Akron.

