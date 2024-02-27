Renovation to Norwood's Shea Stadium is 'very important to the community'

NORWOOD, Ohio — Norwood's Shea Stadium is in the process of a renovation project for the first time since 2002.

The venue, which opened as Norwood Municipal Stadium in 1972, is in the first and second phases of the project.

"The nickname of Norwood is 'The Gem of the Highlands' and I feel that Shea Stadium is one of the gems," Norwood City Schools Athletic Director Chuck Richardson said. "To completely upgrade the facility with new turf, track, lighting, play clocks, scoreboard and most importantly heating and air conditioning at once will be exciting."

Richardson said the fact that all the projects happen at once is any athletic director's "dream."

"This renovation is very important to the community," Richardson said. "It's showing families that we are putting in the effort to invest in our students. Though the stadium isn't on campus, the stadium is an extension of our campus. We want it to be an environment that feels like home for past and present Norwood faithful. The district takes great pride in the facility."

The renovations include turf replacement and adding another level to the press box.

The track is being resurfaced and there will be more lighting to the interior and exterior of the concourse. There will also be an upgrade to stadium lighting and the replacement of the scoreboard and play clocks.

The stadium renovations also include heating and cooling to the press box, locker rooms and trainer's room.

"We anticipate the project being fully completed by the middle of the summer, right in time for fall sports practices," Richardson said. "Later this summer, we plan to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony once the renovation is complete."

Provided Norwood's Shea Stadium is undergoing its first renovation project since 2002.

Shea Stadium is the home of Norwood's middle school and high school athletic programs. A dozen teams compete there including football, soccer and track and field.

The stadium is also the home of the Norwood Little Indians Football and Cheer Program and Inner Cincinnati, a club soccer program run by former Norwood soccer coach Dan Lueking. It has hosted numerous Ohio High School Athletic Association football and soccer tournament games, including a soccer regional final.

Shea Stadium has also played host for community events such as the July 4 fireworks, FC Cincinnati camps and the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) marching band competition.

Previous tenants have also included Purcell Marian and Moeller.

Norwood City Schools has been busy with projects in its facilities. It re-opened its high school gymnasium on Dec. 19. Prior to that, the school didn't host a varsity home event for 305 days due to flooding that water damage caused on Dec. 26, 2022.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter