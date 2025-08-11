'Real hungry' | Lakota West football team doesn't want to share the GMC title this season

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Lakota West senior linebacker Cam Thomas didn’t like the way the 2024 season concluded.

The Firebirds had an 11-2 record, but Lakota West was a Greater Miami Conference co-champion with Princeton. The Firebirds were also a Division I regional semifinalist after four consecutive trips to the regional final (2020 through 2023).

Most any other high school football team would dream of a season like that, but the expectations are different in West Chester under head coach Tom Bolden.

“Everybody’s goal is to win a state championship,” said Thomas, who is verbally committed to the University of Illinois. “We for sure want to get that GMC title back. Last year, we had to share it with Princeton. We didn’t really like that. We didn’t really like the outcome we had in the season as a whole.”

The Firebirds are 61-13 since the start of the 2019 season under Bolden, who is in his seventh season with the program.

The hunger for a regional championship continues this season with the opener at St. Xavier Aug. 22. It’s a rematch of the 2024 Division I regional semifinal in which the Bombers won 16-13. Lakota West (11-2 record in 2024) and St. X (10-4 in 2024) will meet in a season opener for the fifth consecutive season.

“Real hungry,” Bolden said. “Bad taste in our mouth. Another classic battle with them. Probably run it back again this year. Play the first game. We will probably see them again in the playoffs, hopefully.”

Lakota West has an abundance of talent but is inexperienced in some key positions. Bolden likes to say the team will be good at the start of the season but very good toward the end.

The Firebirds will look toward the leadership of players such as Thomas, who had 84 tackles in 2024, including four sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and an interception.

“We expect big things of him,” Bolden said. “He’s been showing great leadership qualities to all the young guys that are super talented. He’s going to have a huge year. There is no question about that.”

Junior quarterback Jackson Smith is the starter after being on varsity the past two seasons.

“Talented kid,” Bolden said. “He’s gotten so much bigger. He’s 6-4, 210 pounds. Very strong arm. Just got to get him the experience. Have no doubt – no question in his ability.”

Junior running back Kenyon Norman has more than a dozen scholarship offers. He has a scholarship offer from Penn State and others, along with interest from Ohio State.

“Kenyon is special,” Bolden said. “He is a great combination of speed, size, power. He is going to be tough to tackle — there is no question about that.”

Senior wide receivers Jayden Brogden and Tyson Davis will be players to watch. Junior tight end Xavier Ratica is also key to the offense.

Junior defensive end/tight end Reilly Newman is another player to watch. He received a scholarship from Michigan this past spring. He added 60 pounds to his frame from last season.

“He is going to be a force to be reckoned with,” Bolden said. “He is big, strong and athletic. And smart — like a brilliant kid.”

There are several defensive players to watch. Senior middle linebacker DJ Edwards added 20 pounds of muscle. Senior safety Kolyn Ogletree is ready to step up and have a significant season. Sophomore outside linebacker Judah Blair has a great deal of potential.

Senior kicker Kofi Adubofuor has Division I college scholarship offers. He had 70 kickoffs for touchbacks out of 74 attempts last season, according to Bolden.

“He bangs 50-yarders like it’s nothing,” said Bolden. “It just explodes off his foot. He can kick in the NFL — he’s that special.”

