Reds take on Brewers in game 2 of series amid wild card race

MILWAUKEE — The Reds are in Milwaukee for game 2 of their series with the Brewers amid a tight wild card race.

Cincinnati won game 1 against Milwaukee, putting the Reds in a spot to clinch the wild card spot with a head-to-head tie with the Mets on Friday. But, New York beat the Marlins 5-0 on Saturday, meaning there's no mathematical chance for the Reds to clinch a playoff spot Saturday, even with a win.

Cincinnati still controls its own destiny (and will continue to if they win tonight) — but they cannot clinch until Sunday.

You can read more about the Reds' playoff scenarios here.

Saturday's matchup will have a battle of lefties as the Reds (82-78) have Andrew Abbott taking the mound, while the Brewers (96-64) — who have clinched the NL Central — have Robert Gasser as their starting pitcher.

Here's the Reds' starting lineup for Saturday's game:

Follow along: