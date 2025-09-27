Tawee Walker scores go-ahead TD with 29 seconds left and Cincinnati defeats Kansas 37-34

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Tawee Walker scored on a 2-yard touchdown run with 29 seconds left to lift Cincinnati to a 37-34 victory over Kansas on Saturday.

The Bearcats (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) drove 75 yards in 1:16 for the game-winning score.

Jalon Daniels put Kansas (3-2, 1-1) ahead 34-30 with 1:45 left when he found Levi Wentz for a 6-yard touchdown. But there was too much time for Brendan Sorsby and the Bearcats.

Sorsby was 29 of 43 for 388 yards and two touchdowns for Cincinnati.

Daniels threw for four touchdowns and 445 yards.

Kansas took the opening drive of the second half and marched 75 yards for the tying score. Daniels found Boden Groen on a 24-yard, wide-open touchdown pass. But Cincinnati answered with a 14-yard Sorsby to Cyrus Allen touchdown to retake the lead.

Daniels found Emmanuel Henderson for a 75-yard touchdown to tie the game at 27-all. Cincinnati had first-and-goal inside the 1-yard line but had to settle for a 24-yard Stephen Rusnak field goal.

Kansas struck quickly on a 93-yard touchdown pass from Daniels to Henderson on the Jayhawks' first play from scrimmage. Cincinnati responded with a methodical 13-play, 75-yard drive, capped by a 2-yard touchdown run by Walker. The Bearcats attempted and succeeded on two fourth-down conversions on the drive.

Cincinnati appeared to score on an 88-yard punt return just before halftime, but it was nullified by an illegal-block penalty. The Bearcats still drove from their own 6 to the Kansas 25, using a 43-yard field goal by Rusnak for a 20-13 halftime lead.

Up next

Cincinnati returns home to take on Iowa State, while Kansas travels to UCF next Saturday.