Lakota West kicker breaks district and program record with 56-yard field goal

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Lakota West senior kicker Kofi Adubofuor joined the state record book and set a Lakota District record with a 56-yard field goal in the Firebirds’ 27-13 win over visiting Middletown Friday night.

Adubofuor was 2-for-2 on field goals and 3-for-3 on extra points. He kicked two goals in the second quarter including a 56-yarder to give the Firebirds their first points of the game in a crucial Greater Miami Conference matchup.

Adubofuor broke the Lakota District record of 55 yards which was held by Lakota East’s Craig Salvati in 2000, according to Lakota West statistician and historian Bob Ashby.

Adubofuor broke the Lakota West record of 51 yards which had been held by Justin Martin in 2013 and tied by Matthew Howard in 2020, according to Ashby.

Adubofuor is the 17th kicker in Ohio High School Athletic Association history to kick a field goal at least 56 yards in a game.

Adubofuor also had four punts for 136 yards on Friday night. He is 4 of 9 on field goals and 16 of 16 on extra points this season overall. He's had several highlights this season including a kickoff that put the football outside the field at St. Xavier's RDI Stadium in the season opener Aug. 22.

Lakota West is ranked No. 7 in the Division I, Region 4 computer points standings, according to Joe Eitel. Lakota West (3-3, 3-2 Greater Miami Confereence) plays at Colerain (1-5, 1-4 GMC) Oct. 3.

