Purcell Marian girls basketball coach Jamar Mosley reflects on his 100th career win

CINCINNATI — Purcell Marian High School girls basketball coach Jamar Mosley spoke with gratitude Thursday afternoon, a day after winning his 100th career game.

Freshman guard Trinity Small scored 18 points - all on 3-pointers - as visiting Purcell Marian defeated Cincinnati Country Day 61-53 to capture the Miami Valley Conference Scarlet division title and Mosley's milestone win Wednesday night.

Freshman wing Dee Alexander added 16 points Wednesday night and has 469 points overall this season entering the likely regular-season finale at Norwood Saturday afternoon. Purcell Marian (18-1, 8-1 MVC Scarlet) made 13 shots from beyond the 3-point arc during Wednesday night's game.

Provided Purcell Marian girls basketball coach Jamar Mosley has led Purcell Marian to three division or conference titles during his five seasons as the head coach. He won his 100th career game Wednesday night.

Mosley has discussed all winter how enjoyable it's been to coach this team. On Wednesday night, it was a celebration of the team and a personal milestone. Mosley has a 100-25 record in his fifth season at Purcell Marian.

"Coaches don't win games without players," Mosley said. "I've just been blessed to have some incredible student-athletes to come through Purcell Marian while I've been there. Honestly, they've made my job a lot easier."

Purcell Marian athletic director DJ Dowdy said Mosley's 100th win is a significant accomplishment for the coach and his program.

"Over the past years, his staff and players have given their all every single day," Dowdy said. "I attribute most of Jamar's success to his attention to detail in his scouting reports, his intense practice and his overall structure as it pertains to how the program operates."

Purcell Marian, a 2021 Division III state semifinalist, has won three conference or division titles in the past five seasons.

Purcell Marian, the No. 1 seed in the Division III Cincinnati 2 sectional tournament, opens the postseason against Riverview East Feb. 10 at Fairfield.

Mosley continues to be very impressed by the entire team including several key freshmen who have helped Purcell Marian earn a 14-game win streak entering this weekend.

"I guess the greatest part of it is they all want to be coached," Mosley said. "If I'm not saying anything to them they're asking me. That just brings so much more joy to the game."

RELATED: Purcell Marian freshman Dee Alexander sets a single-game school record for points

RELATED: Freshman Cy'Aira Miller is an inspiration to the Purcell Marian girls basketball program

