Purcell Marian's Dee Alexander earns Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association player of the year honors

CINCINNATI — Purcell Marian High School junior Dee Alexander was named Tuesday morning as the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association's Ms. OHSBCA for the 2023-24 basketball season.

Alexander, a 6-foot-1 wing, led Purcell Marian to its third consecutive state title in March. Purcell Marian (29-1) is ranked No. 15 nationally by MaxPreps with the final season rankings scheduled to be announced April 8.

Alexander, a two-time Ohio Ms. Basketball recipient by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association, averaged 18.4 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 2.5 steals this past season.

Alexander also earned the Gatorade Ohio High School Girls Basketball Player of the Year on March 14 along with the Ohio MaxPreps Player of the Year and Division II state player of the year for a second straight season. Alexander has won three consecutive division state Player of the Year awards (Division III in 2022).

"Dee is an exceptional talent of her generation," Purcell Marian girls basketball coach Jamar Mosley said in a statement. "Her relentless work ethic is truly commendable as she consistently demonstrates leadership through her actions. In addition to her impressive skills, she sets the standard by winning every sprint and excelling in every drill during practice. Dee epitomizes the belief that hard work yields success."

Alexander, who has scored 1,896 points in her high school career, scored 18 points and had 6 rebounds in Purcell Marian's 79-52 win over Shaker Heights Laurel School in the Division II state final on March 16 at the University of Dayton Arena.

Alexander became the Ohio High School Athletic Association's all-time girls basketball state tournament scoring leader during the first half of this year's state final. She has scored 134 career points in the state tournament from 2022-2024 — with all those games at UD Arena.

Purcell Marian has an 83-4 record in the past three seasons. Alexander participated in the 2024 USA Basketball Women's Junior National Team minicamp last week in Portland, Ore.

"Dee has proven over the years to be one of, if not the best basketball player in our region," said District 16 Coaches Association director Ricardo Hill, who is the Indian Hill boys basketball coach.

"This award has elevated her to the best in the entire state," Hill said. "Her hard work and dedication to the game is second to none. It was an absolute joy watching her lead Purcell Marian to another state championship."

