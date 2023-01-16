Purcell Marian High School sophomore Dee Alexander surpasses 1,000 career points

BERLIN, Ohio — Purcell Marian High School sophomore Dee Alexander surpassed the 1,000 points career milestone Monday on her 16th birthday.

Alexander scored 27 points to help lift Purcell Marian to a 63-54 win over Laurel in the annual Classic in the Country Challenge held in Berlin, Ohio. Junior guard Jayda Mosley added 18 points for Purcell Marian (13-2).

Alexander, ranked the nation's No. 4 girls basketball player overall in the 2025 class by ESPN, has 1,016 career points in just 44 games. Alexander's basket in the second quarter Monday gave her the milestone.

Alexander, who has dozens of college scholarship offers, reached the scoring milestone quicker than any other girls basketball player in program history, according to the team.

"Dee's 1,000 point is special and she was able to hit it on her 16th birthday," Purcell Marian girls basketball coach Jamar Mosley said. "She's the fastest Cavalier to hit 1,000 points. The best thing is she's unselfish and does it within our offense. A very special moment for a special kid."

Alexander, the 2022 Division III state player of the year, entered this past weekend with 963 career points. She helped to lead Purcell Marian to the Division III state title in March 2022.

Purcell Marian made the trip to Northeast Ohio to compete in the Classic in the Country, a nationally-recognized event featuring several talented teams.

Alexander scored 26 points and had nine rebounds and five assists in a 66-32 win over Westerville South Jan. 14. Purcell Marian's win over Laurel Monday gave it a three-game win streak in January.

"I think the team played well this weekend with two great wins against two of the better teams in the state," Mosley said. "The girls created opportunities for one another, capitalized on them and their defensive efforts were impressive all weekend. Overall, it was a great weekend for the team and we want to continue to build on this as the postseason is right around the corner."

