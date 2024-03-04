Purcell Marian head football coach Jeremy Pflug steps down after one season

CINCINNATI — Purcell Marian High School football coach Jeremy Pflug has stepped down from the position after one season, according to Purcell Marian athletic director Jamar Mosley.

"Last Friday, our principal accepted Coach Pflug's resignation as the Head Football Coach, effective immediately," Mosely said in a text message Monday afternoon.

Pflug led Purcell Marian to a 10-3 record in 2023. The Cavaliers were a Division V regional semifinalist. Purcell Marian has four consecutive postseason appearances.

Purcell Marian named Pflug as the head football coach Dec. 9, 2022. At that time, he had a 55-26 head coaching record in eight seasons including at Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy, Aiken, Landmark Christian and Woodward.

In 2022, Pflug led Woodward (5-6) to the Division III postseason for the first time in 15 years. The Bulldogs set school records in passing offense and placed seven players on the Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference first and second all-star teams.

Prior to Woodward, Pflug was the head coach at Cincinnati College Prep Academy for three years (2019-2021). Pflug led the Lions to the first two winning seasons and playoff appearances in school history while placing 12 players on the Miami Valley Conference all-star teams, according to a Purcell Marian news release.

He spent the 2018 season as the defensive backs coach at Anderson, helping to lead the program to the regional final.

Pflug was the head coach at Aiken High School for three seasons from 2015-2017, where he went 21-10 and was named the 2016 Division V Southwest District coach of the year.

Purcell Marian opened Staubach Stadium this past season, making it the first time for an on-campus football field in the school's 96-year history.

The Cavaliers had seven home games including a postseason win at the stadium against Madeira Oct. 27.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter