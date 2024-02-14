Gamble Montessori names Chris Mobley as its football coach pending board approval

CINCINNATI — James N. Gamble Montessori High School named Chris Mobley Wednesday afternoon as its new head football coach, pending Cincinnati Public Schools board of education approval.

"I'm extremely excited about it," Mobley said. "I have a lot of love for Cincinnati Public (Schools). Great students, great coaches, great administration."

Mobley, the former Hughes head coach from 2016-2021, was the Dixie Heights defensive coordinator/assistant head coach this past season. He coached at West Carrollton prior to that.

Hughes had three consecutive winning seasons and back-to-back postseason appearances (2020 and 2021) under the leadership of Mobley.

"We are excited that Chris Mobley is returning to the CPS community and joining the Gamble family," Gamble Montessori athletic director Dave Miller said. "With his experience and proven track record coaching in the CMAC, there's no doubt that he will bring a wealth of knowledge and leadership to our team. The school community is thrilled to welcome him aboard and eagerly anticipating the success he will bring to the football program."

Mobley succeeds former Gamble Montessori coach Robert Rachel, who stepped down in January after eight years with the program.

Gamble Montessori, a Division V program, won the school's first Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference Blue division title in 2022. The Gators had back-to-back postseason appearances in 2021 and 2022.

Mobley commended Rachel on his coaching success with the Gators and said he wants to take the program to the next level. Mobley plans to open up the offense and throw the football consistently with the goal of a significant amount of points per game.

"He really impressed the hiring panel with his vision and plans for Gamble," Miller said. "He has had great success as a head coach in CPS when he was at Hughes. We are in for a complete restructure of the football program with the graduation of a lot of seniors this past year. Chris is going to bring in a whole new system we feel will work with our kids and continue to grow the program."

Mobley said he is working on his Master's degree in education administration and wants to be a school principal. He enjoys the opportunity to help impact student-athletes in athletics and beyond.

"I just take pride in being a mentor," Mobley said. "CPS is home for me."

