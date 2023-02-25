Purcell Marian High School girls basketball team wins fifth consecutive district title

MASON, Ohio — The Purcell Marian High School girls basketball team left no doubt on the court Friday night at Mason Middle School.

Purcell Marian jumped out to a 15-point lead in the first quarter and went on to defeat Tipp City Tippecanoe 55-20 in a Division II district final at Mason Middle School.

Purcell Marian (23-2) earned its fifth consecutive district title as the team enters next week's regional tournament with 13 consecutive wins.

"Five district championships means a lot to our program," Purcell Marian coach Jamar Mosley said. "We don't talk about winning districts or winning state. We just talk about getting better every single day in order to play on March 11 which is the state championship game."

Purcell Marian, which won the Division III state championship in 2022, advances to play either Bexley or Richwood North Union in a Division II regional semifinal at 6 p.m. Feb. 28 at Springfield High School.

"Their passion is unmatched," Mosley said after Purcell Marian made its sixth consecutive district final appearance. "This is one of the most passionate teams I've ever coached. They get after it every single practice, every single game. Just very impressive. I'm actually honored and blessed to be able coach such a great group."

Purcell Marian jumped out to a 14-0 lead before Tippecanoe made its first field goal with 2:32 left in the first quarter. Purcell Marian's defense was very strong throughout the game. That intensity was difficult to match.

Sophomore Dee Alexander — a possible candidate for Ohio Ms. Basketball in March — scored a game-high 28 points to lead Purcell Marian. Alexander smiled when asked about how much joy the team is having this season.

"In the locker room we did a mini dance party," Alexander said. "It was fun."

