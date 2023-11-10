Purcell Marian High School girls basketball team ranked No. 16 nationally by MaxPreps

CINCINNATI — The Purcell Marian High School girls basketball team is ranked No. 16 nationally this preseason by MaxPreps.

The Cavaliers are the only Ohio team listed in the top 25 national rankings by the website.

Purcell Marian (27-2 in 2022-23) enters this season having won two straight state titles. The Cavaliers won the Division II state title in March and the Division III state championship in 2022.

Purcell Marian is led by 2023 Ohio Ms. Basketball recipient Dee Alexander, who is one of the nation's top players in the 2025 class.

Alexander, who has several significant college scholarship offers, enters this season with 1,361 points in her career. Alexander won a gold medal this past June as part of USA Basketball's U16 Women's National Team.

The Cavaliers have several other key players including seniors Seini Hicks (Ohio State University signee), Jayda Mosley (Youngstown State signee) and Jordan Day (Canisius).

Juniors Ky'Aira Miller and Cy'Aira Miller - twin sisters - along with junior Trinity Small and sophomore McKenzie Jones are among other key players from last season. Freshman Samaya Wilkins is another player to watch among others.

"We have not set out a particular theme but with the depth we have we talked about making winning plays," Purcell Marian coach Jamar Mosley said.

"We want to block out the outsiders; we know people are watching and listening and to every move but we can't get caught up on what they think. Different people and different media outlets are going to think and say what they want but we cannot let it affect us. We want to build on team chemistry and strive for excellence on and off the court."

Purcell Marian opens the season Nov. 25 against Magnificat in the Queen City Tip Off at Sycamore.

Mosley said he likes how versatile Purcell Marian is entering this season.

"We have great players every possession," Mosley said. "We have ball handlers, shooters, athleticism, defenders, size, etcetera. I also like how they play as one. We have a bunch of kids that can go off for 20-plus points any night, but they play for each other everyday and are great teammates."

