Purcell Marian girls basketball wins fourth consecutive regional title

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Purcell Marian High School is returning to the state Final Four next week with a mission to join some very elite company in Ohio high school girls basketball history.

Purcell Marian defeated Badin 75-29 Friday night in a Division II regional final.

Purcell Marian (27-1), ranked No. 15 nationally by MaxPreps, has won 25 consecutive games entering the state Final Four.

Purcell Marian is scheduled to play Copley (24-3 entering Friday) or Bryan (26-1 entering Friday) in a Division II state semifinal at 1 p.m. March 15 at University of Dayton Arena. The state final is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. March 16 at UD Arena.

Purcell Marian won its fourth consecutive regional title Friday night in its sixth consecutive regional final appearance.

Purcell Marian, a reigning two-time state champion, is making its fourth consecutive trip to the state Final Four. Purcell Marian won the 2023 Division II state title, 2022 Division III state title and was a 2021 Division III state semifinalist.

Purcell Marian is the 16th team in state history with four consecutive trips to a state Final Four.

Entering this year's state tournament, 20 schools have won at least three girls basketball state titles overall.

Purcell Marian is trying to become the sixth girls basketball team in state history to win three consecutive state titles.

