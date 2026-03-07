'Beyond thrilled' | Oak Hills boys hoops team earns first district title since 1996

CINCINNATI — The Oak Hills High School boys basketball team is a district champion for the first time since 1996.

Oak Hills defeated Lakota East 42-28 in a Division I district final Saturday afternoon at the Cintas Center.

“Super proud,” Oak Hills coach Mike Price said. “This means a lot to a team that has been selfless, tough and together. They’ve done everything asked of them and been one of the most, if not the most enjoyable groups to coach in my career.”

Senior AJ Dean scored 15 points — including converting 8 of 10 shots from the free-throw line — to help lift the Highlanders (17-7).

Oak Hills advances to play Fairfield or St. Xavier in a regional semifinal March 11 at the Cintas Center.

Price, a 1975 Oak Hills graduate, lauded the fans and student section for its participation on Saturday afternoon.

“Our student section was so enthusiastic and energetic,” Price said.

Oak Hills led Lakota East 14-9 at halftime but outscored the Thunderhawks 22-7 in the fourth quarter.

It was the third meeting between the Greater Miami Conference programs this season. The teams each won a game in the regular season.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our players, coaches and student section this season,” Oak Hills athletic director Ben Hageman said. “I am beyond thrilled seeing them reap the rewards of their incredible work ethic, sacrifice and dedication. Led by Coach Price — they have truly earned this special moment.”

