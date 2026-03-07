'It's special' | Mount Notre Dame basketball team earns Division II regional championship

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The Mount Notre Dame basketball team is a regional champion.

The Cougars defeated Seton 63-53 in a Division II regional final at Princeton on Saturday afternoon.

“It’s special for sure,” MND coach Drew Fladung said. “So proud. Today was a great day for the GGCL to play in a regional final.”

MND (25-0) advances to play Sunbury Big Walnut (23-4) in a Division II state semifinal March 13. The time and location is being determined late Saturday afternoon. A decision is expected by Saturday night from the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

The Division II state final is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. March 14 at University of Dayton Arena.

MND is one of two Greater Cincinnati teams who have earned berths in the Ohio High School Athletic Association girls basketball state Final Four. Princeton earned a trip in Division I, while Purcell Marian plays its Division IV regional final Saturday night.

MND, ranked No. 2 in the MaxPreps Ohio girls basketball rankings, continued a special undefeated journey on Saturday afternoon. The Cougars defeated Seton for a third time this season.

MND defeated visiting Seton 57-54 Jan. 13 and 62-56 at Seton on Dec. 2.

“We’re really proud of our girls the way they’ve approached this season taking one game at a time,” Fladung said.

This is the first state Final Four appearance for MND under the direction of Fladung, who was named the leader of the program in April 2023.

Saturday was the 12th regional title in MND basketball history, according to the OHSAA.

Sophomore Ava Simpson scored 15 points while senior Bella Vieth and junior Reece Hackney scored 13 points each.

MND has won eight basketball state championships. The Cougars are in the state Final Four for the first time since 2021, according to the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

Seton was led by senior Aubri Korfhagen, who scored 20 points and four rebounds and three assists.

Seton earned its first basketball district championship last weekend since 1988.

