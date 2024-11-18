Purcell Marian senior Dee Alexander named to MaxPreps All-America Second Team

CINCINNATI — Purcell Marian High School senior guard Dee Alexander has been named to the MaxPreps Preseason All-America second team.

Alexander, who signed with the University of Cincinnati last week, is the only Ohio high school girls basketball player competing in the state on the MaxPreps All-America team.

“Dee has shown remarkable growth both on and off the court,” Purcell Marian girls basketball Jamar Mosley said earlier this preseason. “Her jump shot continues to improve, as she has been shooting at an impressive rate this fall.”

Purcell Marian, which has an 83-4 record the past three seasons, opens this season at home against visiting Montverde (Fla.) Academy in the Journey to the Tourney at 7 p.m. Friday.

Montverde Academy junior Saniyah Hall, formerly of Shaker Heights Laurel High School, is on the MaxPreps third team.

Purcell Marian, winners of 27 consecutive games, is ranked No. 12 nationally this preseason by MaxPreps while Montverde Academy won the 2024 Chipotle high school national championship in April.

Montverde Academy is ranked No. 2 nationally by the Sports Illustrated preseason national rankings. Purcell Marian is ranked No. 16.

Alexander, a five-star player, is the highest-ranked recruit in UC women’s basketball history. She has also been named to the Naismith Girls High School Player of the Year watch list.

Alexander, the two-time Ohio Ms. Basketball recipient, led Purcell Marian (29-1) to a third consecutive state title in March.

Purcell Marian will pursue its fourth consecutive state title this season as a Division III program this season.

Only three Ohio high school girls basketball programs have won four consecutive state titles or more including Mount Notre Dame (2006-09), South Euclid Regina (2000-03) and Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown (2009-13).

