Cincinnati Bengals nominate center Ted Karras for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

CINCINNATI — Bengals center Ted Karras has once again been named the team's nominee for the 2024 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, recognizing his community service and charitable work in the Cincinnati area.

This is his second season as the Bengals' nominee, previously winning the fan vote for the 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year Charity Challenge. The award is the NFL's most prestigious honor, recognizing players who both excel on the field and commit to making a positive impact on the community.

"Being named Walter Payton Man of the Year club winner is an incredible honor," Karras said. "I'm deeply grateful to this Cincinnati community that continues to rally behind our mission."

Karras launched The Cincy Hat in 2022, originally raising money for the Village of Merici, a nonprofit that provides housing and community opportunities for adults with developmental disabilities. Since then, he's launched a foundation that not only supports the Village of Merici but also helps support adults with IDD through housing and education opportunities, including full-ride scholarships to the University of Cincinnati.

"We have big plans for 2026, and I'm proud to represent a city that believes in this work as much as we do," Karras said.

Last year, Karras partnered up with former Bengals great Ken Anderson to give more adults with disabilities a home, presenting their plans for the inclusive housing in August 2024. The plan is to transform a 13-acre property into 100 units so that adults in need can have their own homes.

The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award will be announced during Super Bowl week.

