New Richmond names Shannon Minor as its boys hoops coach, pending board approval

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — New Richmond High School has named Shannon Minor as its boys basketball coach, pending board of education approval.

“I’m excited to have Coach Minor here with us at New Richmond,” New Richmond athletic director Trey Newberry said.

Minor brings 17 years of head coaching experience with 205 career wins at the varsity level including at Bellevue, Finneytown and North College Hill.

For the past 11 seasons, Minor was the varsity head coach at North College Hill where he won 130 games, two Miami Valley Conference championships, two district championships and one Sweet 16 appearance. Minor is a two-time Miami Valley Conference Coach of the Year and Southwest District Coach of the Year.

Minor was a point guard on the Northern Kentucky University men’s basketball team (1993-1997) where he led the Norse to 93 wins, two conference championships, three NCAA tournament appearances, two regional championships and back-to-back national runners-up.

Minor completed his college career with 1,230 points, 529 assists, 228 3-pointers and made nine 3-pointers in a game his senior year. He was the first player in Northern Kentucky University history to record 1,000 points and 500 assists in a career.

Minor graduated from NKU with a bachelor’s and master’s degree in education.

Minor has been inducted into the NKU Hall of Fame, Greater Cincinnati Basketball Hall of Fame, Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame and is one of 10 players on the NKU’s All-Century Team.

The Minor family has deep ties to collegiate athletics; his wife played volleyball at NKU, and their three children have all competed at the college level: Mitchel (NKU basketball), Marshal (NKU soccer) and Milyn (Lincoln Memorial volleyball).

In the classroom, Minor has been recognized for his dedication to students as a two-time award winner, receiving the North College Hill School District Teacher of the Year and the Hamilton County Education Foundation Educator of the Year awards.

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