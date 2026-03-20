Summit Country Day boys hoops team completes year as Division V state semifinalist

DAYTON, Ohio — The Summit Country Day boys basketball team completed its season as a Division V state semifinalist Friday afternoon in Dayton.

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East defeated the Silver Knights 38-27 in a Division V state semifinal at University of Dayton Arena.

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East (24-2) plays Gahanna Columbus Academy (24-4) in the state final at 1 p.m. Saturday at UD Arena.

Lutheran East, a reigning three-time state champion, outscored the Silver Knights 10-1 in the third quarter Friday after the game was tied at 19 at halftime.

"Tonight a little bit of a lid on the rim for us," Summit Country Day coach Kevin Johnson said. "Too missed opportunities around the rim which is very different for us. And I think in the third quarter that affected our mentality."

The Silver Knights just 27.8% from the field overall. Lutheran East shot 41.7% for the game.

Summit led 10-6 at the end of the first quarter. However, Lutheran East outscored Summit 13-9 in the second quarter.

Summit Country Day (16-11) had a memorable season in its second straight trip to the state Final Four and its fifth appearance in program history. The Silver Knights won six consecutive games entering Friday.

"This team went through injuries, sickness, a very tough schedule," Johnson said. "This season was gratifying because we had a lot of adversity."

Senior guard LJ Stocks scored eight points on Friday. Sophomore forward Max Joiner scored eight points and had nine rebounds. Senior forward Tim Martin scored six points and had seven rebounds and four assists.

Johnson took a moment to reflect on Martin and Stocks in their final high school basketball game.

"I took this program over three years ago," Johnson said. "And they were sophomores and they were young. They weren't experienced players and they've grown to be just great young men. I am very proud of who they are as men."

Summit Country Day is one of three Greater Cincinnati boys basketball teams in the Ohio High School Athletic Association boys basketball state tournament this week.

Wyoming (26-2) plays Cleveland Glenville (19-9) in the Division IV state final at 4:15 p.m. Friday.

Princeton (23-3) plays Lakewood St. Edward (22-4) in a Division I state semifinal at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Wright State University’s Nutter Center.

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