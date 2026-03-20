Wyoming boys basketball team wins first state title in 97-year history of program

DAYTON, Ohio — The Wyoming High School boys basketball team is a state champion for the first time in the 97-year history of the program.

Wyoming defeated Cleveland Glenville 73-48 Friday afternoon in the Division IV state final at University of Dayton Arena.

Wyoming (26-2) won its first boys basketball state title in the program’s first state final appearance. This season is the 97th year of the Wyoming boys basketball program, according to former Wyoming athletic director Jim Barre.

Wyoming reached the state final after it defeated Zanesville Maysville 68-51 on Thursday afternoon at Wright State University’s Nutter Center.

Wyoming senior guard Devin Evans scored a game-high 32 points to lead the Cowboys on Thursday. He was 12 of 15 from the field.

Wyoming earned redemption of sorts after it lost to Maysville 75-73 in double overtime in a 2025 Division IV state semifinal. Maysville went on to win the state 2025 state championship.

Wyoming, winners of nine consecutive games to conclude this season, made its second straight state Final Four and the fourth appearance overall in program history. Wyoming was also a state semifinalist in 2025, 1942 and 1938.

Wyoming entered Friday ranked No. 15 in the MaxPreps Ohio rankings (regardless of division).

Wyoming’s only losses occurred in back-to-back road games against Greater Catholic League South division opponents St. Xavier and Elder in early February.

Wyoming is one of three Greater Cincinnati boys basketball teams in the Ohio High School Athletic Association boys basketball state tournament this week.

Summit Country Day played Cleveland Heights Lutheran East in a Division V state semifinal earlier Friday at UD Arena.

Princeton (23-3) plays Lakewood St. Edward (22-4) in a Division I state semifinal at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Wright State University’s Nutter Center.

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