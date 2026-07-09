Princeton versus Moeller football season opener may be moved to Paycor Stadium

CINCINNATI — The highly anticipated Moeller versus Princeton football season opener may be on the move.

Hamilton County Commission Vice President Alicia Reece announced in a news release Thursday afternoon that a deal is nearing completion for a Princeton versus Moeller football game at Paycor Stadium, in partnership with Hamilton County and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Princeton is the scheduled home team in the Week 1 non-conference matchup against Moeller.

The game has been on the schedule for 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21 at Princeton. However, Princeton’s Pat Mancuso Field at Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium is undergoing renovations this summer.

The Princeton and Moeller athletic departments did not confirm the game will change its venue to Paycor Stadium.

“As far as us playing Princeton, they will let us know what venue we will be in,” Moeller athletic director Jonathan Hayes told WCPO 9 Sports in a text message. “This is their home game. We will have plenty of time to prepare wherever we’re going to play.”

The Bengals play their second preseason game Saturday, Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. against the visiting Chicago Bears at Paycor Stadium.

If a Princeton versus Moeller matchup does happen at Paycor Stadium, it remains to be seen whether it stays set for Aug. 21 or moves to a different day such as Aug. 20. The news release does not list a potential date for the game.

“I am pleased to see Hamilton County working with Princeton and Moeller High Schools to bring this event to Paycor Stadium,” Reece said in a news release Thursday afternoon. “I will continue pushing for more high school sporting events, concerts, and entertainment opportunities at taxpayer-funded venues, which are among our county’s greatest assets. I am hopeful the final details will be announced soon.”

This is the third consecutive season that Moeller and Princeton will open the year against each other in football. The non-conference game winner receives the “King of Block” trophy.

Moeller has a 41-7 record against Princeton in the overall series, which dates back to 1965.

Moeller has won 19 consecutive games against Princeton, with its most recent loss in 1991.

The Week 1 game could be the second time a high school football game is scheduled at Paycor Stadium in nine months.

St. Xavier defeated Elder 42-34 in the Division I, Region 4 final Nov. 21. The official attendance number was 22,374, according to Ohio High School Athletic Association Director of Communications Tim Stried.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter