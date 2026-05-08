'Special moment' | Lakota West's Josh Tyson chosen for USA Basketball's U18 training camp

WEST CHESTER TWP., Ohio — Lakota West 2027 guard Josh Tyson was named Friday to the USA Basketball Men’s U18 National Team training camp roster.

“This is a special moment for Lakota West, for Cincinnati basketball and for everyone who believes in the power of hard work and togetherness,” Lakota West boys basketball coach Kelven Moss told WCPO 9 Sports. “The journey is just getting started and we couldn’t be more excited and proud to stand behind Josh.”

The training camp starts May 21 at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The 12-member team is expected to be announced before the team departs for the FIBA U18 Men’s AmeriCup, which is scheduled for June 1-7 in Leon, Mexico.

Training camp participants represent the graduating classes of 2026, 2027 and 2028. The roster also includes former Lebanon star forward Anthony Thompson (Western Reserve Academy/Ohio State signee) and former Newport star guard Taylen Kinney (Overtime Elite/Kansas signee).

The athletes attending the training camp were selected by the USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team Committee.

Moss told WCPO 9 Sports that he is “beyond proud” of Tyson for earning an invitation to the training camp.

“This is more than just an individual accomplishment, but it’s a reflection of sacrifice, discipline and belief in something bigger than yourself,” Moss said. “The opportunity to represent your country is one of the highest honors in sports and it speaks volumes about Josh and the teammate and competitor he has become.”

Tyson, an Ohio Prep Sports Media Association Division I first team all-state selection this past season, averaged 16.3 points, 3.8 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 steals for the Firebirds (24-2).

Moss said Friday’s announcement that Tyson will be on the USA Basketball U18 training camp roster means everything to Lakota West.

“It shows what is possible when talent meets work ethic, humility and a commitment to excellence,” Moss said.

“Our school, our program and our community take tremendous pride in seeing one of our own wear USA across his chest and represent not only his family and teammates but everyone who has supported him along the journey.”

Tyson, a four-star player by 247 Sports, is ranked Ohio’s No. 2 player in the 2027 class. He is ranked the nation’s No. 8 combo guard.

Tyson has scholarship offers that include Cincinnati, Xavier, Ohio State, Arizona State, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Dayton, Akron, Kent State, Penn State, New Mexico, Toledo, Duquesne and Detroit Mercy. Tyson has spoken with UCLA, Kansas State, Michigan and Clemson, according to Moss.

Lakota West, a 2026 Division I regional runner-up and 2025 state semifinalist, returns a talented team this upcoming season. The Firebirds have accepted an invitation to compete in the prestigious City of Palms Classic Dec. 18-23 in Fort Myers, Fla.

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