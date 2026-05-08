Bengals sign 5 draft picks and 11 college free agents, acquire linebacker Swayze Bozeman from Giants

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals have signed five of their seven draft picks plus 11 college free agents, the team announced Friday.

Connor Lew, Colbie Young, Brian Parker II, Jack Endries and Landon Robinson were all selected in the 2026 NFL Draft and are now signed.

Lew was selected in the fourth round as the overall pick No. 128. He's a center out of Auburn University who played in 31 games with the Tigers.

Young, a wide receiver out of the University of Georgia, was also selected in the fourth round as overall pick No. 140. He started out at the University of Miami before transferring to UGA.

Sixth-rounder Parker is an offensive tackle out of Duke University. He was selected as pick No. 189 in the draft. Parker played in 40 games for the Blue Devils.

Endries is a tight end out of the University of Texas. He was taken as pick No. 221 in the seventh round. Endries played two collegiate seasons at the University of California before transferring to UT.

Robinson is another seventh-round pick, selected No. 226 overall. He's a defensive tackle out of the U.S. Naval Academy who played in 38 career games at Navy.

The Bengals also acquired linebacker Swayze Bozeman on waivers from the New York Giants Friday.

Second-rounder Cashius Howell and third-rounder Tacario Davis are left as the two unsigned players drafted by Cincinnati.

The following college free agents also signed today:

